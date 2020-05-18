Tyler Darrell Price
Tyler Darrell Price, 25, of Bad Axe, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Tyler was born in Saginaw on July 14, 1994.
Tyler was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved to watch any kind of sport and his favorite sports commentators were from the talk show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed He enjoyed walking everywhere- especially to the park with his nephew and nieces- and you could always tell it was Tyler by his distinct attire: SVSU hoodie, shorts, blue sandals and socks.
He is survived by his mother, Diane Price of Bad Axe, his father, Darrell Shaner of Saginaw, his brother, Marcus Price of Bad Axe and his sister, Erica Price of Kinde, as well as his nieces Emma, Kayle, and Ally Talaski and nephew Kaleb Price, and numerous cousins.
Tyler was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Janet (Allen) Price and Grandfather, Gainor Price.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Bad Axe. Friends may gather at the cemetery starting from 1 p.m. until the service time at 2 p.m.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107968024
