Velma Hendrian

Velma Hendrian, 89, of Cass City passed away Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, in Bad Axe. Velma was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Huron, South Dakota, to Edgar and Betsy (Brachvogel) Harwood. She married Morris Kain who preceded her in death in 1985. She later married Donald Hendrian. He preceded her in death in 2007. She enjoyed attending church, sewing, knitting, gardening with her flowers and going to her grandchildren's sporting events. Velma is survived by her children Maurice (LouAnn) Kain of Prescott, Rick (Sally) Kain of Elkton and Trevor (Sherry) Kain of Pigeon; grandchildren Michael Landenburg of Prescott, Lori (Allen) Cooper of Linwood, Jordan and Brooklyn Kain of Sebewaing and Jessica Fritz of Pigeon; many great-grandchildren; and sister Leila Hoger of Bad Axe. She was preceded in death by her brother Vern Harwood. Urn interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Elkton at a later date. Cremation arrangements were handled by Champagne Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 4, 2019