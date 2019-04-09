Services Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 (989) 658-8501 Verna M. Romzek

Mrs. Verna M. Romzek, 99, of Ruth, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe. She was born Aug. 8, 1919, in Harbor Beach, to the late Theodore and Mary (Shubert) Nowiski. She married Louis Romzek on Oct. 14, 1939, at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church in Harbor Beach. He preceded her in death on April 10, 1977. Verna was an eighth grade graduate of the Schulte Country School. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church in Harbor Beach and worked on the family farm until she married Louis. They moved to Ruth and began farming and raising their family. Verna was a current parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Isidore Parish in Parisville. She was employed by the parish for 20 years and worked hard at making sure the church, rectory and school were always clean. Verna enjoyed dancing, flowers, playing cards and puzzles, quilting, and needle work. From the time Verna and Louis were married, she proudly hosted the family Christmas party every year. Verna is survived by four children, Joann (Harold) Messing of Ruth, Thomas (Marlene) Romzek of Clarkston, Sally (David) Drossos of Bad Axe, and James (Lori) Romzek of Bad Axe; 12 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Melvin Nowiski of Bad Axe. She was preceded in death by her son, Dale; great-grandson Joseph Perry Romzek II; eight siblings; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Isidore Parish in Parisville. Rev. Todd Arnberg, pastor, will officiate. Verna's final resting place will be in the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Church only. There will be a rosary recited at 4 p.m. Tuesday by the St. Isidore Rosary Sodality and a parish vigil service at 6 p.m. Both services will be at the funeral home. Please consider directing your memorial donation to Verna's family, care of Joann Messing. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Verna's family. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019