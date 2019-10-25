|
Verna Wood, 93, of Harbor Beach, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Lakeview Extended Care and Rehab Center of the Harbor Beach Community Hospital. She was born on July 19, 1926, to the late William and Agnes (Lorkowski) Essenmacher. She was born, raised and lived in Harbor Beach, her entire life and enjoyed her community very much. Verna and Burton Wood were united in marriage on Sept. 4, 1970. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2000. Verna was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, the Harbor Beach Senior Citizens, and enjoyed cards, crocheting, knitting, crafts, wood working, building and fixing clocks, roses and her garden. Verna also worked at the Seat Belt Factory in Ubly for over a decade. She absolutely loved that job and made many lifetime friends while working there. Verna is survived by her son: Clayton (Jan) Childers, Sr. of Illinois, grandchildren: Jamie (Matthew) Zientak of Bay City, CJ Childers, Jr., great-grandchild Winston, brother-in-law David Krueger, sister-in-law Janice Erdman, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: David (Marian) Essenmacher, Art (Agnes) Essenmacher, Howard (Kate) Essenmacher, Don Essenmacher, Eleanor (Bernard) Geiger, and Edna Krueger. Funeral Mass for Verna Wood will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Cremation will follow at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City. Visitation for Verna will be Saturday, at the church beginning at 11 a.m. until time of services at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019