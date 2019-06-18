Home

POWERED BY

Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville
6249 Main Street
Caseville, MI 48725
(989) 856-3662

Vernon Ross Klein

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernon Ross Klein Obituary
Vernon Ross "Butch" Klein, 78, of Caseville died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Vern was born Oct. 10, 1940, in Ashtabula, Ohio. He graduated from Clawson High School in 1958 and served in the U.S. Air Force as a canine police officer stationed in France. After his discharge from the service he worked five years at Leader Dog for the Blind. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Detroit. He married Barbara Guzik April 27, 1963 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Detroit. He retired from GM as security consultant at Pontiac Motors. After retiring he operated VR Klein Security Consultant. He moved from Clawson to Caseville in 1998. He was a member of ASIS and enjoyed painting, building and refinishing furniture. He is survived wife Barbara; granddaughter Nicole Siporin of Grand Blanc Township; sister Beverly (Leonard) Souva of Caseville; and nieces Krista and Kim. He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Frances Klein and daughter Marie Siporin. A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Monday, June 24 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now