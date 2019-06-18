Vernon Ross "Butch" Klein, 78, of Caseville died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Vern was born Oct. 10, 1940, in Ashtabula, Ohio. He graduated from Clawson High School in 1958 and served in the U.S. Air Force as a canine police officer stationed in France. After his discharge from the service he worked five years at Leader Dog for the Blind. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Detroit. He married Barbara Guzik April 27, 1963 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Detroit. He retired from GM as security consultant at Pontiac Motors. After retiring he operated VR Klein Security Consultant. He moved from Clawson to Caseville in 1998. He was a member of ASIS and enjoyed painting, building and refinishing furniture. He is survived wife Barbara; granddaughter Nicole Siporin of Grand Blanc Township; sister Beverly (Leonard) Souva of Caseville; and nieces Krista and Kim. He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Frances Klein and daughter Marie Siporin. A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Monday, June 24 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary