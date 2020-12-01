Virgil Mazure
Virgil Mazure, 84, of Saginaw Township, formerly of Bad Axe passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 at Covenant Cooper Saginaw following a short battle with cancer.
Virgil was born on May 23, 1936 in Sandusky to the late Matthew and Constance (Zurek) Mazure. He served in the US Army for three years. He married the former Nancy Maurer on Nov. 19, 1960 in Bad Axe.
He retired as a foreman with the Huron County Road Commission after many years of employment. He then worked 15 years at Gemini Transport. He also owned and operated Mazure Orchard's for several years.
Virgil is survived by his wife Nancy Mazure of Saginaw Township; children Lisa (Marty) Polega of Bad Axe, Rodney (Lori) Mazure of Cass City, Erin Mazure of Saginaw Township; siblings Willard (Louise) Mazure of Livonia, LaVerne (Judy) Mazure of Howell, Diane (Ron) Leppek of Bad Axe and Joyce (Myron) Lamke of Ubly; brothers and sisters-in-law Beverly Czewski of Ubly, Pat Dekoski of Ruth, Elaine (Jim) MacLeod of Oconomowoc, Wisc., Philip (Marge) Maurer of Bad Axe, Clement (Cindy) Maurer of Bad Axe, Theresa (Ken) Micklash of South Lyon, Clarence (Leona) Maurer of Bad Axe and Leonard (Karen) Maurer of Villa Rica, Ga; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to the American Cancer Society
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
