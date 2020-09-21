Virginia Ann Moore
Virginia Ann "Ginger" Moore, 80, of Kinde passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her home on Sept. 19, 2020 after spending a beautiful and active day canning pears, playing cards, and visiting family and friends.
Ginger was born Oct. 4, 1939, to the late John and Emma Moeller. She was a lifetime resident of Kinde and member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Port Austin Stompers. Dancing, listening to polka music, playing slots and cards, traveling, golfing, and bowling were the hobbies that kept her on the go.
Ginger married Jim Moore on June 16, 1976. Together they wintered in Florida, traveled extensively, and made life-long friends wherever they went.
"Grandma Ginger" loved her grandchildren. Seeing them play sports, perform on stage, or just run around the yard brought her great joy. No matter what the kids were up to she always told them to "Have fun!"
She was preceded in death by husband Jim Moore; sisters Genevieve Klein, Vivian Petrowske, Edna Bresky, and Jacqueline Hamel; brother James Moeller; stepson Gary Moore; and first husband Lee R. Case.
Ginger is survived by sons Mark (Kathy) Case of Canton and Brian (Martha) Case of Flushing; step-children Karen (Mark) Carroll of Romeo, Debby (Pat) Sackrider of Saginaw, and Ricky (Kristy) Moore of Minden City; daughter-in-law Debbie (Moore) Fabyan of Bad Axe; sister Inez Buchholz of Bad Axe; brothers-in-law Ed (RuthAnn) Moore of Bad Axe, Robert (Mary) Moore of Davison, John (Marge) Moore of Kinde, and Gerald (Kathy) Moore of Royal Oak; many nieces and nephews, as well as eighteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Ginger's health declined over the last 10 years but the love and care she received from the greater Kinde community ensured she was always safe and in good hands. The family truly appreciates the town's outreach and support.
Lori and Ken Toner made Ginger's last day on earth special, but also made so many other days bright for her. The family cannot thank them enough.
Cheryl and Jerry Horetski were the caring eyes that watched over Ginger almost daily. The family appreciates the help and love they gave her.
Niece Linda Schave and neighbor Deanna Rice shared meals with Ginger, drove her around, and did so much to make these last months special. The family appreciates all they meant to Ginger.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kinde on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The family will receive visitors at the church starting at 10 a.m. A luncheon will be served after the service.
