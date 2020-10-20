Virginia Ignash
Virginia Ignash, 89, of Filion, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe.
Virginia was born in Detroit (Hamtramck), Michigan on June 23, 1931 to the late Frank and Mary (Vigenski) Wisneski.
On Oct. 21, 1950 she married Eugene J. Ignash at St. Mary's Church in Dwight Township.
In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, canning, tending to her flowers, and polka dancing with Eugene. Virginia was known for baking her famous sticky buns.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Eugene Ignash of Filion; her children Dale Ignash of Filion, Rachel Ignash of Bad Axe and Kenneth (Fay) Ignash of Elkton; her grandchildren Kellee (Forrest) Roth of Bad Axe, Katherine (Eric) Wissner of Vicksburg, Eric (Heather) Ignash of Battle Creek and Justin Ignash of Saginaw; great-grandchildren Everlee and Wilder Roth and one on the way. Virginia is also survived by her siblings Harry Wisneski, Eugene "Frosty" (Mary Ann) Wisneski, Sylvester (Mary) Wisneski, David (Jane) Wisneski, Lillian Drake, and Genevieve Fisher; along with many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her brother Raymond Wisneski; her sister Geraldine (Albin) Majeski; and her brothers-in-law Sylvester Drake and Mark Fisher.
A private Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church/Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Kinde. Cremation burial will take place at a later date at the church cemetery.
Memorials may be offered to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish.
