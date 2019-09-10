|
|
Virginia Kotcher, 89, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, passed away Sept. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Kathleen (Leonard) Particka, David (Tammy) and the late Marie. Dear Grandmother of Ryan (Elana) Particka, Amanda (Brian) Butler, and David Kotcher. Dear sister of Tom (Arlene) Tharrett, Janet Tharrett, the late Mary Wilson, and Donald (Evelyn) Tharrett. Also survived by brothers-in-law Dennis (Weslie) Wilson, Phillip (Mary) Kotcher, sister-in-law Carol (Donald) Burr. Predeceased by brothers-in-law Donald (Mary) Kotcher, Joseph (Judy) Kotcher, James (Betty) Kotcher. Arrangements handled by Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019