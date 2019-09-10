Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838

Virginia Kotcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Kotcher Obituary
Virginia Kotcher, 89, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, passed away Sept. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Kathleen (Leonard) Particka, David (Tammy) and the late Marie. Dear Grandmother of Ryan (Elana) Particka, Amanda (Brian) Butler, and David Kotcher. Dear sister of Tom (Arlene) Tharrett, Janet Tharrett, the late Mary Wilson, and Donald (Evelyn) Tharrett. Also survived by brothers-in-law Dennis (Weslie) Wilson, Phillip (Mary) Kotcher, sister-in-law Carol (Donald) Burr. Predeceased by brothers-in-law Donald (Mary) Kotcher, Joseph (Judy) Kotcher, James (Betty) Kotcher. Arrangements handled by Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now