Virginia Lee Bordine Kohr
Mrs. Virginia "Ginny" Lee Bordine Kohr, 84, of Bay Port, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020, at her residence under hospice care.
She was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Marlette, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Nellie Bordine. At the age of 7, Ginny moved with family to Paw Paw and later to Mt. Pleasant where she was active in the First Presbyterian Church and participated in youth group and choir. She enjoyed many friends and was the Homecoming Queen during her senior year in high school.
Ginny graduated from Central Michigan College in 1958 with a degree in Elementary Education and began her teaching career in Grand Rapids where she taught for three years. After one year in Grand Rapids, Ginny married Raymond (Ray) William Kohr, Jr. on Aug. 1, 1959. She completed her MS degree in General Education in 1961 from Michigan State University. In 1962, Ray and Ginny moved to Midland where she taught for one year before they started their family. Ginny returned to the classroom and taught for
Huron School District until her retirement in Bay Port and Jupiter, Florida in 1994.
Ginny was a member of Bay Port United Methodist Church, Thumb Area Quilt Guild, Old Crows Quilt Bee and served as past President of the Mid-East Michigan WBCCI (Airstream Club International). Ginny expressed her love for art through gardening, quilting, baking, and doll making. These things were always a joy for her, second only to the joy of being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor and friend. She was a generous, loving person and lived to serve her family and others.
Ginny was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by daughter, Sandra Kohr Marshall and infant sister, Evelyn Joy Bordine.
Ginny is survived by her husband Raymond Kohr, Jr.; her children, Jeffrey Kohr
(Kristen) of Bay Port, Susan Shepard (Gary) of Shepherdstown, WV, and son in law, Scott Marshall of Beaufort, South Carolina; her grandchildren, William (Blair) and Andrew (Stephanie) Shepard, and Katie Yum (Dan), Bill Kohr (Cara), Helaina Kohr (fiancé Reed Banner), and Kari and Zac Marshall; great grandchildren, Rylin, Brody, Benjamin and Jackson Shepard, and Ezekiel Yum; her sister, Lyndell Gibbs of Midland; niece Anne Davis, and nephews Ken, David and J. Willard Gibbs. She also leaves many other family members and friends
who will sadly miss her.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Bay Port United Methodist Church, with Rev. Matthew Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the New Bay Port Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon and one hour prior to the service on Saturday in church.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made in Ginny's name to either Compassus Hospice, 5986 Cass City, MI 48726 or The (http://main.acsevents.org/goto/InMemoryofGinnieKohr).
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020