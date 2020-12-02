Virginia Lee Olsowy
Virginia Lee Olsowy (Kato) passed away peacefully at her home in Bad Axe, Michigan, on Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 77.
Virginia was born at Delray General Hospital in Detroit on June 17, 1943, to the late Joseph Kato and Amelia Kato (Pellegrinon).
She attended Redford High School in Detroit and graduated in 1960.
She met her husband Frank when she was working as a telephone switchboard operator for a Detroit company. Frank struck up a conversation with her while making a call and the rest was history. Frank and Virginia were married in Warren on Jan. 14, 1967.
Virginia was a stay at home wife and mom while her children were growing, but later worked for the Bad Axe Wal-Mart, in various functions, for 10 years before she decided to retire. During retirement, Virginia and Frank enjoyed being snowbirds and going to Florida every winter.
In her early years, Virginia enjoyed playing on a bowling league and frequently attended Bingo. Virginia was also a licensed Amateur Radio operator. Virginia was an avid reader and could always be found with a book in her hand, or nearby, and she loved to perform word search puzzles. She loved to engage people in conversation.
Virginia is predeceased by her husband Francis Grant Olsowy, of 53 years who recently passed on Nov. 18, 2020. She is also predeceased by both her parents and her brother Joseph Kato, Jr.
Virginia is survived by her sons Timothy (Jill) Olsowy, and Christopher Olsowy.
Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
