1/1
Virginia Lee Olsowy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Lee Olsowy
Virginia Lee Olsowy (Kato) passed away peacefully at her home in Bad Axe, Michigan, on Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 77.
Virginia was born at Delray General Hospital in Detroit on June 17, 1943, to the late Joseph Kato and Amelia Kato (Pellegrinon).
She attended Redford High School in Detroit and graduated in 1960.
She met her husband Frank when she was working as a telephone switchboard operator for a Detroit company. Frank struck up a conversation with her while making a call and the rest was history. Frank and Virginia were married in Warren on Jan. 14, 1967.
Virginia was a stay at home wife and mom while her children were growing, but later worked for the Bad Axe Wal-Mart, in various functions, for 10 years before she decided to retire. During retirement, Virginia and Frank enjoyed being snowbirds and going to Florida every winter.
In her early years, Virginia enjoyed playing on a bowling league and frequently attended Bingo. Virginia was also a licensed Amateur Radio operator. Virginia was an avid reader and could always be found with a book in her hand, or nearby, and she loved to perform word search puzzles. She loved to engage people in conversation.
Virginia is predeceased by her husband Francis Grant Olsowy, of 53 years who recently passed on Nov. 18, 2020. She is also predeceased by both her parents and her brother Joseph Kato, Jr.
Virginia is survived by her sons Timothy (Jill) Olsowy, and Christopher Olsowy.
Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaufman & Company Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved