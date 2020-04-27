|
|
Virginia Sager
Virginia Dorothy (Lemanski) Sager, 85, of Howell passed away April 23, 2020. She was born on Oct. 20, 1934, in Ubly, Michigan to Julius and Mary (Delauh) Lemanski. She will be remembered as a loving mother. Virginia was Miss Torchy, representing the United Foundation in 1956. That same year she was Miss DSR (Detroit Street Cars and Railways). She worked for Campbell Ewald advertising company in her younger years. Later, she was homemaker, caring for her two boys, and tending to her vegetable garden. Virginia loved cooking, her dogs, and adult coloring books.
Virginia will be missed by her children, Bill (Paulette) Sager, and Chris (Elizabeth) Sager. She is preceded in death by parents, and her brothers Eugene Sager and Roy Bliss.
Virginia's family and friends will gather privately for a memorial rosary. Please leave a message of comfort for Virginia's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020