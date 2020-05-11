Vivian Jane (Graf) Johnston
Vivian Jane (Graf) Johnston, 93, lately of Bad Axe, passed away on May 8, 2020.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Sept. 8, 1926 and graduated from the Cosmopolitan School of Music in Chicago.
She and Duane Johnston were married on June 26, 1948 and made their home in Bad Axe where Mrs. Johnston taught private piano and organ lessons while raising her family.
She was organist at the First Baptist Church of Bad Axe for 43 years, directed the Junior Choir, served as Deaconess, was a longtime Sunday School teacher and active in various endeavors at church.
Vivian Johnston was a teacher in the Bad Axe Public Schools for 20 years, having taught music classes and second grade. She retired in 1986. In 2005, she and her husband moved to Grand Rapids to be near her daughter, Nancy. They lived there enjoying the symphony and other musical events.
In 2015, they moved to Candlestone Assisted Living in Midland near her other daughter, Patti. Duane passed away in 2018.
In 2020, Vivian moved to the Huron County Medical Care Facility.
Survivors include her children, Patti Bowen, Midland; Nancy Schoofs and her husband, Bob, Grand Rapids; and Larry Johnston and his wife, Diane, Louisville, Kentucky. She had four grandchildren: Katie Morris of Louisville, Kentucky, Megan Smith of Charleston, South Carolina, Benjamin Schoofs of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Samuel Schoofs of Chad, Africa, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City.
There will be a private graveside service with no visitation.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 11, 2020.