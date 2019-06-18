Walter A. Janssens, 89, of Caseville, died suddenly Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Walt was born June 22, 1929, in Belgium to the late Theophil and Suzanna (Baert) Janssens. He immigrated to the USA as a child. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Frances M. Van Steen Aug. 4, 1951, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseville. In 1993, he retired from Invo Spline in Centerline as a precision grinder. After retiring he moved from Warren to Sand Point. He was a competitive great muskie fisherman on Lake St. Clair, winning many tournaments. He was a member of the Caseville American Legion and Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, serving as an usher and councilman. Walt is survived by his wife Fran; children Linda (David) Gilbert of Gladstone, Debra Engstrom of Florida, Susan (Steve) Probst of Florida and Diane Diksas of Oxford; grandchildren Kari, Kevin, Eric, Jeffrey, Stephan, and Lucas; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; and sister Lorraine Kleinlein of Shelby Township. A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 at St. Roch Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Burial with military honors will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with a 6 p.m. vigil service. Memorials may be made to family. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary