Walter T. Martin Jr.
Walter T. Martin Jr. passed on Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 77.
He is survived by his wife Helen (Bednorek); his children Cyd Amanda (Rod) Sterba, and Adam (Heather) Martin; stepdaughters Christina Engleman and Colleen (Matthew) Beck; his grandchildren Jared and Tanner Sterba, Alexander and Elizabeth Engleman, Gavin and Lane Beck, Reese and Phoebe Martin; and a great-granddaughter Emilia Sterba, his sister Barbara (Joe) Kadanis. Predeceased by sisters Marcia McCarty and Beverly Haverkamp and one brother, Richard.
Walter was born in Indianapolis, Indiana attended Purdue University. He moved to Flint after graduation and worked for GM as a Purchasing Supervisor Senior Buyer for 30 years. He and his former wife Diantha (Boots) raised their children in Flushing.
Walt and Helen lived in Caseville, and then moved to Weeki Wachee, Florida, enjoying 25 years in retirement they traveled the world. He enjoyed sailing, boating, new cars, and the theater. Walt was a family man and enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. He was loved by many and will be fondly remembered.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
