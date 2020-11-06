Wavelyn Ronald Burton
Wavelyn Ronald Burton, 85, of Port Austin, formerly of Avoca and Richmond, died on Nov. 3, 2020 following a long battle with dementia. Ron was born April 24, 1935 in Detroit to the late Samuel Wavelyn and Olivia (Hipfner) Burton. He married his loving wife of 57 years, Marie, on June 7, 1963 in St Clair Shores. Ron was a U.S. Navy veteran who proudly served on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. He started his career as a police officer in New Baltimore before joining the Richmond Police Department, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant and worked a special detail with the Macomb Auto Theft Squad, before retiring in 1998 after more than 25 years. Afterwards, Ron and his family owned and developed Ruby Campground in Avoca over several years before retiring for a second time to their dream home on Lake Huron in Port Austin. Ron was a World War II buff who loved farming, the outdoors, his many pets, playing Bingo, and spending time with his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife; daughters Teresa (David) Worpell of Farmington Hills; Melissa (Greg) Baunoch of Port Austin; and Renee Burton of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren Nicole (Richard) Brewer, Alexandria (Stephen) Postill, Savannah (David LaDuke) Grosso, Jonathon Turke, and Matthew and Daniel Worpell; great-grandchildren Lillian, Lukas and Joseph Brewer and Nathaniel Postill; sister-in-law Susan Bousson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joanne Benedetti, and daughter Rebecca (John) Turke. Following cremation, and due to COVID concerns, a celebration of life is planned in Spring 2021 when we can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.