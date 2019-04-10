Wayne Joseph Keim, 73, of Bay Port, died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Wayne was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Pigeon, to the late George and Ida (Mishler) Keim. He graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He served three years in Vietnam as a conscientious objector through Mennonite Central Committee. He continued his studies at Rosedale Bible Institue and Eastern Mennonite College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in social work. He received a Master's Degree from the University of Michigan School of Social Work. He married Joyce Moore Dec. 18, 1971 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He owned and operated Pathways Counseling Services in Pigeon. He pastored for twenty years at the Fairhaven Community Church, and continued there as overseer after retiring as pastor. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Pigeon. His hobbies included camping and fishing, collecting AMC automobiles, and putzing around in his George H. Keim Memorial Machine Shed. Wayne is survived by his wife Joyce; children Wayne Brian (Lisa) of Bay Port, Christa Joy (Andrew) Wolf of Ohio and Darin Scott of Texas; grandchildren Halle Rose, Hunter Wayne, Hannah Grace, Heidi Mae, Hesston James, Clara Joy, Amelia Ann, and Richaela Jane; siblings Mary (Jan) Maarsen of the Netherlands, Charlene Neer of Pigeon and Howard (Tamra) of Kansas. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 15 at Pigeon River Mennonite Church with Pastor Dave Maurer officiating. Visitation will be 1:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Rosedale Bible College. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary