Wayne Sternberg

Wayne Sternberg, 71, died April 7, 2020 of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) complications at Lakewood Ranch, Florida. He leaves behind his loving, devoted soulmate - Joanne Sternberg. As Connie Francis sang in 1964,"Al Di La", my love and buddy.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Sternberg; stepson Thomas Bengtson (Eliana and step grandson Caelan,2) of Washington, D.C.; step daughter Jeanne Grose (Jason and step grandsons' Jonah,6 and Jaxon,4) of Bradenton, Florida. Surviving are his brothers James Sternberg (Angela) of Pinckney, Michigan and John Sternberg (Jan) of Moses Lake, Washington along with many caring nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no formal funeral but if you wish to contribute, please do so to the Lakewood Ranch Hospital ICU COVID-19 Nurses Fund. Contributions may be mailed to stepdaughter Jeanne Grose at 5328 87th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34210 who will be handling the Nurses Fund.

Wayne, Joanne, and daughter Jeanne moved to Sarasota Florida in 2002 for his new job and to be here for her parents. They had many good years with them. There was a lot of fun at Siesta Key Beach, family celebrations/dinners and golf before they passed away.

Wayne was born in Bad Axe in 1948 to Walter and Beatrice Sternberg who predeceased him. Wayne was the youngest of three brothers, Jim and John. The family lived and worked around the area known as the Thumb. His great grandfather came from Prussia (now part of Germany) and his mother's family emigrated from England.

Wayne developed a love for building projects from different types of wood. At the age of about nine years old, Wayne built his first rabbit hutch and dog house. Throughout the years, many woodworking projects were completed. His love of building progressed to modelmaking of sailing boats. The fifth and last ship built was finished in September 2019 named the Royal Caroline 1749 George II's yacht. It was an enormous undertaking. He continued building and loved making LEGO boat models with his two local grandsons. They did complete Walt Disney's 100th Anniversary Steamboat Willie Model with Mickey Logo after Christmas.

Wayne and his wife enjoyed all things Disney. They were Disney enthusiasts since the 1980s. After moving to Florida in 2002, they became Annual Passholders. Their last minute, go-to vacation was usually at Disney World for the many festivals and personal celebrations. They were lucky to have taken the entire family of nine for a three-day vacation this year to Disney World before his passing.

Wayne loved cats and had one when he married Joanne. Throughout the years there were four cats, with the last one passing at the age of 22 years old, just before their first grandson was born. Then their time and interest became the boys and family activities and felt blessed that two grandsons lived nearby in Bradenton.

Wayne and Joanne went to many of the different car shows offered around Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch. They also enjoyed attending the many Sun and Fun Fly-In Plane Shows in Plant City. On one of their anniversaries, they flew in a Vietnam Era (Huey) Helicopter for about 20 minutes going over swamps, fields and cattle. They went to air shows in Venice, North Port and elsewhere. They even met one of the last Doolittle Raiders Pilots.

Wayne played golf a few days a week with his friends in the Legacy Mens Golf Association. Even after a long day of golf, he was ready for the next thing to do. He lovingly drove his wife to errands, appointments or to go visit his grandsons. He looked forward to when they would come spend time with him in the pool or riding bikes together. He loved projects around his house or his son-in laws and problem solving them. He liked to stay busy. Nothing was too big or too small for his time.

His education was Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, Mich. and Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisc. Wayne started his banking career in 1972 in Lansing, and retired in Florida from Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo) as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager and finalizing 34 years in banking. While working for Bank One/NBD (now JPMorgan Chase), he was recognized as the number one city executive at Bank One at a California Awards Ceremony receiving the Award from CEO Jamie Dimon. He received other awards and achievements during his banking career and charitable work.

Wayne served as Advisory Board Member and Chairman for Wharton Center for Performing Arts at Michigan State University (1989-2001) Chairman 1993. Ingham Regional Healthcare Foundation Board Member (1992-2001) in Lansing, Michigan.

After retiring, Wayne joined the Legacy Mens Golf Association (2006-2020), Rotary Club of Lansing (1984-2002), Rotary Club of Sarasota (2003-2007), and Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch (2007-2010), Rotary Club of LWR Winefest Board (2009).

Wayne had a beautiful and loving smile, twinkling eyes, and one of the kindest souls if you knew him. We will miss his laughs and hugs always.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store