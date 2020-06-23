Wilbert Delor Repke
Wilbert Delor Repke
Wilbert D. "Bill" Repke, 85, of Caseville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
Bill was born June 23, 1934 in Onaway, Michigan to the late Wilbert and Maybelle (Nash) Repke. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Detroit in 1952. He served in the US Navy in Korea from 1952 to 1955. He married Lucille Gleeson on June 23, 1956 at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Detroit. He retired from Valeron Corp in 1994, and moved to Caseville. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, the Knights of Columbus (past Grand-Knight), Caseville Eagles Club and Scenic Golf Course. He enjoyed golfing, TV, and softball.
Bill is survived by his wife Lucy; children Dale (Beverly) of Macomb, Cheryl (John) Blanchfield of Lapeer, James of Clawson, Dennis (Patty) of Alabama, and John of Centerline; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his sisters Darlene Nelson and Linda Synsky and grandson Larry Alexander.
A memorial mass will be 3 p.m. Friday, July 10 at St. Roch Catholic Church in Caseville with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to the Caseville American Legion.



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
