Willard R. Kropp
Willard R. Kropp, 77, of Pigeon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at his home under hospice care.
Willard was born May 8, 1943 at home in Winsor Twp to the late Soloman Jr and Hattie (Fahndrich) Kropp. He graduated in 1962 from Laker High School. He married Mary Pluciennik on Feb. 15, 1964. He retired as a master plumber from Shetler Plumbing and Heating in 2003. He attended Salem United Methodist Church in Pigeon. An avid outdoorsman, he was a member of Ubly Fox Hunters and Michigan Steelheaders.
He is survived by his wife Mary; children Tracy Weiss of Saginaw and Sandy (Jerry) Peplinski of Ubly; grandchildren Alexander, Mackenzie, Madelyn, and Sarah; sister Doris (RJ) Davis of Bad Axe and brother Harold Kropp of Pigeon. He was preceded in death by his brother Donald.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Salem United Methodist Church with Rev. J. Albert Barchue. Burial will be in Grand Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4 Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon and one hour before the service on Monday in church.
Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church or Ubly Fox Hunters. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
