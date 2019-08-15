|
|
Willard "Bud" Wing, 90, of Sebewaing, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at Heritage Hill Assisted Living in Caro with family by his side. Bud was born in Winsor Township, Michigan, to Leonard and Cora (Voelker) Wing. He married Reva Robarts on June 23, 1951, at the Bad Axe United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death in 2008. He worked for 42 years at the Michigan Sugar Company in Sebewaing, retiring in 1992. Bud enjoyed gardening, yard work, watching the Detroit Tigers and Michigan State University basketball and football and watching USA Schools sports teams Bud is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Mark) Sontag of Sebewaing; daughter-in-law, Sandy Milner of Bellevue; grandchildren: Darcie (Chris) Hohne of North Branch, Aaliyah, Dezmon, Kemari and Jerrius Wing of Bellevue; great grandchildren: Maddie and Reed Hohne of North Branch; brother, Ronald Wing; and many nieces and nephews. Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Reva; son Kevin Wing; siblings: Adina (Clarence) Knechtel; brothers and sisters-in-laws: Betty Wing, Maxine Wing, Doris (Dwight) Jacobs, G. Darell (Ruth) Robarts and Omar (Joan) Robarts. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 2 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sebewaing. Visitation will begin at the church at 10am until the time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Pam Beedle-Gee will officiate. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sebewaing. Memorial donations may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019