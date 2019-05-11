Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
4960 Ubly Road
Argyle, MI
View Map
Send Flowers

William Adam "Bill" Franzel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Adam "Bill" Franzel Obituary
William Adam "Bill" Franzel, 68, passed away Arpril 27, 2019. Bill worked at Trelleborg in Sandusky for 42 years and was an avid hunter. Bill's love and dedication to his family will live on in their hearts forever. Left to cherish their memories together is Cora, his wife of 42 years; children, Ken (Tammy), Rebecca (Darren), Deanna (Trevor) and William Charles; grandchildren, Tyler, Connor, Katelyn, Braydon, Gavin, William, Shelby, Devin, Paige, Kailah, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Ava, Jayden, and Taylynn; sisters Velma (William) and Lucy along with many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Kenneth and Etta Franzel, and his sister, Debra Franzel. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on May 20, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 4960 Ubly Road Argyle, MI.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.