William Adam "Bill" Franzel, 68, passed away Arpril 27, 2019. Bill worked at Trelleborg in Sandusky for 42 years and was an avid hunter. Bill's love and dedication to his family will live on in their hearts forever. Left to cherish their memories together is Cora, his wife of 42 years; children, Ken (Tammy), Rebecca (Darren), Deanna (Trevor) and William Charles; grandchildren, Tyler, Connor, Katelyn, Braydon, Gavin, William, Shelby, Devin, Paige, Kailah, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Ava, Jayden, and Taylynn; sisters Velma (William) and Lucy along with many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Kenneth and Etta Franzel, and his sister, Debra Franzel. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on May 20, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 4960 Ubly Road Argyle, MI.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 11, 2019