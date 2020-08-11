William Alfred Chappel Sr.
William Alfred Chappel Sr., 85, of Meade Township, passed away peacefully in his home on August 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.
William was born in Bad Axe, Michigan on Dec. 21, 1934 to the late Clare and Harriet (Morse) Chappel.
On July 11, 1953, he married the love of his life, Nancy L. Gilbert at the Pinnebog United Methodist Church.
William owned and operated the family farm all his life. He was a past member of the Bad Axe Masonic Lodge. When Bill wasn't busy on the farm, he enjoyed restoring antique tractors and watching his tractors in tractor pulls. He was a member of the Thumb Tractor Pulling Association.
William is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Chappel of Kinde; his six children: William Jr. (Rose) Chappel of Bad Axe, Kevin Chappel of Pinnebog, Star Langley (Ken Craig) of Caseville, Terri (Randy) Born of Elkton, Cozette (Willis) Ryan of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Ted (Anita) Chappel of Filion; twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-one great grand-children. He is also survived by his siblings: Marjorie Langley of Arlington, Texas, Janet Christner of Gilbert, Arizona, Judy (Richard) Stokan of Bad Axe and John Chappel of Elkton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Scott Chappel formerly of Kinde; great-grandson, Michael Bradley and his brothers-in-law, Lawrence Langley and Gary Christner.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Visitation will be at the church Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Faith Gospel Tabernacle Church (3108 Rescue Rd., Bad Axe) with Assistant Pastor Jamey Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
.