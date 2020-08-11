Nancy and family, I am so sorry for your family’s loss. I have many memories growing up of Bill stopping by my parents house to visit, I’m sure he and my dad are now at the Lord’s table sharing stories. I know he will be greatly missed and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.



Sincerely, Sheila (Gundlach) and Kevin Truemner

