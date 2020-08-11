1/1
William Alfred Chappel Sr.
1934 - 2020
William Alfred Chappel Sr., 85, of Meade Township, passed away peacefully in his home on August 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.
William was born in Bad Axe, Michigan on Dec. 21, 1934 to the late Clare and Harriet (Morse) Chappel.
On July 11, 1953, he married the love of his life, Nancy L. Gilbert at the Pinnebog United Methodist Church.
William owned and operated the family farm all his life. He was a past member of the Bad Axe Masonic Lodge. When Bill wasn't busy on the farm, he enjoyed restoring antique tractors and watching his tractors in tractor pulls. He was a member of the Thumb Tractor Pulling Association.
William is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Chappel of Kinde; his six children: William Jr. (Rose) Chappel of Bad Axe, Kevin Chappel of Pinnebog, Star Langley (Ken Craig) of Caseville, Terri (Randy) Born of Elkton, Cozette (Willis) Ryan of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Ted (Anita) Chappel of Filion; twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-one great grand-children. He is also survived by his siblings: Marjorie Langley of Arlington, Texas, Janet Christner of Gilbert, Arizona, Judy (Richard) Stokan of Bad Axe and John Chappel of Elkton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Scott Chappel formerly of Kinde; great-grandson, Michael Bradley and his brothers-in-law, Lawrence Langley and Gary Christner.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Visitation will be at the church Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Faith Gospel Tabernacle Church (3108 Rescue Rd., Bad Axe) with Assistant Pastor Jamey Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Gospel Tabernacle Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Gospel Tabernacle Church
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I know your wonderful memories of him will last a lifetime!
Sandy Novak Campbell
Friend
August 11, 2020
Nancy and family, I am so sorry for your family’s loss. I have many memories growing up of Bill stopping by my parents house to visit, I’m sure he and my dad are now at the Lord’s table sharing stories. I know he will be greatly missed and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Sincerely, Sheila (Gundlach) and Kevin Truemner
Sheila Truemner
Friend
