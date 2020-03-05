Home

William Arnold Silverthorn

William Arnold Silverthorn Obituary
William Arnold Silverthorn
William Arnold Silverthorn, 94, passed away Jan. 27, 2020 in Roseville.
Born in Harbor Beach on March 8, 1925, he was the only son of the late George Dewey Silverthorn and Myrtle Jane Minard Silverthorn. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth O'Neil Silverthorn, and by his second wife, Angelina Marie Silverthorn, as well as his three sisters, Betty Ogden, Eleanor Callender, and Edythe Silverthorn.
He leaves behind five children, Cassandra Silverthorn Hutchins (Thomas) of Marietta, Georgia, Cynthia Silverthorn Hill (Russell) of Grosse Pointe Farms, William Darrel Silverthorn (Lily) of San Diego, California and Ica, Peru, Mary Silverthorn Cunningham (David) of Afton, Virginia, and Joel David Silverthorn (Minh Bui) of Mesa, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, step-children and step-grandchildren.
Mr. Silverthorn served his country in the Navy SeaBees during WWII. He was a graduate of Harbor Beach High School (1943) and Mienzingers Art School in Detroit. He moved his family to Florida in 1962 and was a Florida resident for 59 years. He worked in the carpet business for over 40 years and owned Carpets Plus in Land O'Lakes until retiring in 1995. Mr. Silverthorn was an artist, poet, and a published author. He was a resident of Zephyrhills, Florida from 1983 to 2019, when he moved back to Michigan to live near family.
A memorial service will be held on March 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Sari Brown officiating,at Ramsey Funeral Home in Harbor Beach, Michigan, with interment at Our Lady of Lake Huron Cemetery. Friends may gather beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Beach Lighthouse Preservation Society https://harborbeachlighthouse.org.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
