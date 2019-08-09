|
William C. Studer Sr., 79 of Palms, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home while under hospice care. William was born on June 30, 1940 in Detroit to the late Alphonsus P and Virginia (Phillips) Studer. He married Karen Quarters on March 28, 1964 in Hazel Park. She preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2012. William attended school in Harbor Beach. He worked to help support his siblings until he was older. William then obtained his GED so he could proudly serve our country as a U.S. Marine, serving in Vietnam. He was retired from Tower Automotive. William loved to help people. He also enjoyed woodworking, electrical work, and hanging with his dogs Gibbs and Scooby. William is survived by three daughters, Lisa (John) Flood of Palms, Wendy (Mitchell) Smith and Heather (Rodney) Franzel, both of Deckerville; 12 grandchildren, Amber Hawkins, Ashley Dreer, Aleesha and Kelsey Smith, Blake (Kayla) Studer, Breonna Studer, Kayla, Marlana and Patrick Franzel, Ashley Block, Jordyn and Connor Studer; great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Studer, Kurt Studer, Janine, Dennis, Michael and his wife, Marianne; brother-in-law, Peter Tackett. William was preceded in death by his son, William Jr.; grandson Cory Block; granddaughter, Seana Block; siblings, Virginia Tackett, Diane Jackson and her husband Don, Phillip Studer and his wife, Diana. The funeral service for William will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Smigielski Funeral Home in Minden City. William's final resting place will be in Snay Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Smigielski Funeral Home in Minden City on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Memorials for William's family can be made care of his daughter, Heather Franzel. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for William's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019