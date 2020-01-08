Home

William G. Pettit

William G. Pettit Obituary
William G. Pettit, 75, of Port Austin died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Saginaw. He was born on Oct. 6, 1944 the son of Willard C. Pettit and Katharine M. (MacDonald) Pettit in Grosse Pointe. He and Kristin M. Iseler were married at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Kinde on Oct. 24, 1970. He worked with his father in construction for years then began LJ&B Painting in Elkton in 1993. William loved spending time with family and friends, deer hunting, fishing, golf, and antiques. He is survived by his wife, Kristin of Port Austin, his daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Viers of Pigeon and his son, Jaime S. Pettit of Kinde. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Jessica and Maya Viers, and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sister, Judith (Frank) Sorna, his sister-in-law Gail (Mitch) Guster, and his step father-in-law, John Radford. He was preceded in death by Willard and Katharine Pettit, Leland Iseler and Eleanor Iseler-Radford; infant son, Clinton Perttit; daughter, Holly Pettit and his twin brother; James Pettit. Funeral Mass will be on Friday at 11 a.m., in St. Michael's Catholic Church of the Annunciation of Our Lord Parish, Port Austin. Visitation will be in the Knoblock Funeral Home, Kinde from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
