Services Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 989-453-2324 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pigeon River Mennonite Church Burial 10:00 AM at the church cemetery Funeral service 11:00 AM Pigeon River Mennonite Church William Kauffman

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William Clayton Kauffman, 78, of Pigeon, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. Clayt was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Kalona, Iowa, to the late William J. and Alta (Gingrich) Kauffman. He graduated from Pigeon High School in 1958. He married Maxine Fay Miller April 21, 1962, in Midland. She preceded him in death on Oct. 13, 2016. Clayt was a fun-loving multi talented man who made friends with all, from his first hello and handshake. He was not happy until he made everyone smile and laugh. He loved any flavor of ice cream, and his bets were made in banana splits. Clayt worked for Shetler Plumbing and Heating, Pigeon Lumber, and Scheurer Hospital, where he retired from the maintenance department. Adding to the list of his talents was his love of auctioneering. He worked for Albrecht Auction Service and Great Lakes Auction Service with his friends Herb Albrecht and Dale Wertz. There were many laughs and adventures. He dearly loved his grandsons and attended any and every event. He especially enjoyed watching them play football and baseball. When Clayt was younger, he played fast pitch softball and was widely feared for his pitching abilities, he could strike anyone out. He was also an avid skater and hockey player. But most of all, he was an extremely devoted husband, father and grandfather who went above and beyond any calling, especially for his wife of 54 years. If there were to be a picture in the dictionary or even Bible of a husband, it would have been his with two huge gold stars. Clayt is survived by his children, Terry Kauffman of Wonder Lake, Illinois and Tricia Fritz of Port Austin; grandchildren, Dominic and Colton Rosenthal and Camryn Fritz; brothers, Carl (Dorene) of Alabama and Lynn (Susie) of Indiana; brothers-in-law, Lowell (Sue) Miller of Tennessee and Lee (Dorty) Miller of Indiana; and special friend, Caroline Morrison of Pigeon. He was preceded in death by brother, John Kauffman. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Pigeon River Mennonite Church, with Rev. Dave Maurer officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Pigeon River Mennonite Church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the services. Memorials may be made to the Pigeon River Mennonite Church. Visit www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries