William "Bill" Lawson

William "Bill" Andrew Lawson, 59, of Freeland, formerly of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at MidMichigan Health in Midland with family by his side.

Bill was born Dec. 16, 1960 in Bad Axe to the late Andrew and Joan (Soper) Lawson. Bill attended Laker High School. Bill drove trucks in several industries for many years. He was a proud father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Mary; his son Benjamen (Robyn) Lawson, of Kimball, MI; step-daughter Marquerite (Garrett) Mears of Lake Orion, MI; step-son David Mears of St. Cloud, FL; and grandchildren Kayla, Mykah, Lukah, John, and Charlotte; and by his sisters Judy and Andrea.

He was meet in heaven by his parents Andrew and Joan, and his son Corey.

A private graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Chandler Township Cemetery where he will be buried beside his parents and son. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the services. Memorial may be directed to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store