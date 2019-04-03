Willis Edward Witherspoon, 85, of Hume Township, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital. Willis was born on July 3, 1933 in Hume Township to the late Alford and Minna (Iseler) Witherspoon. He attended Bates School and graduated from Kinde High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army active duty from 1955 through 1957; then the U.S. Reserves with discharge in 1963. Willis married Rosalin M. Koth on May 25, 1957 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe, Michigan. They took over the family farm and operated it until his retirement. Later he worked at Brade Ready Mix. He was a life-long member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Kinde, Michigan where he served in various positions. Willis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosie; three children: Kaye (Richard) Crego, Brenda (Timothy) Gould and Carl (Emily) Witherspoon; eight grandchildren: Jacob (Kristian) Junglas, Aaron Crego, Ashley Crego, Brandon (Sara) Gould, Joshua Gould, and Charles Witherspoon. He is also survived by his sister: Alice Fisher; brother: Allen Witherspoon, sister-in-law: Sharon (John) Collings; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Elwin and Mary Koth; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law: Euortta and Verne Hind; brother: John Witherspoon; brother-in-law, Beuncy (Alice) Fisher; sister-in-law: Florence (Allen) Witherspoon; his father & mother-in-law: Elmer and Edna Koth and brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Everette and Ann Koth. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Kinde with Rev. Larry Loree, Sr. officiating. Graveside service with military honors will be at Colfax Township Cemetery in Bad Axe. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel in Kinde and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be offered to the family to use at their discretion. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary