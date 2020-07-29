Winifred "Winnie" Sageman
Winifred "Winnie" Sageman, 92, of Port Hope passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Huron Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe.
She was born on March 12, 1928, daughter of the late William and Margaret (Oswald) Heilig. She married Glenn Sageman on May 21, 1949. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2002.
Winnie worked many years at Dibble's in Bad Axe. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, going to the casino, playing bingo, and watching the Detroit Tigers. She loved her family very much, and continued having Sunday dinners with her siblings, who lived near her, every Sunday for as long as she was able to. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by one son Richard (Debbie) Sageman of Bad Axe; her son-in-law Steven Shrader of Saginaw; her four grandchildren, Scott (Tana) Shrader, Bill (Loretta) Sageman, Misty Sageman, and Megan (Chris) Rowland; and five great-grandchildren, Hayden Larkin, Reganne Sageman, Bailey Shrader, Mackenna Rowland, and Clara Rowland. She is also survived by her siblings Catherine Stewart, Beatrice Drake, Wilfred Heilig, Gerald Heilig, Nick Heilig, Jeanette Heilig, and Lucille Hintz; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter Karen Shrader; and 13 brothers and sisters.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. And, due to the current situation, a memorial will be planned at a later date.
