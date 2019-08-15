|
Zachery David Jock, 31, of Bad Axe, passed away suddenly from a work-related accident on Aug. 13, 2019. He was born on Aug. 22, 1987, in Harbor Beach to Grace (Shepherd) Jock and the late Jerome Jock. Zach was a member of the Grindstone Sportsmen's club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and being on his little farm with all of his many animals. Zach was a great uncle to his many nieces and nephews and loved to take them hunting and fishing along with his many cousins whom he adored. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was well liked by everyone that knew him. He would do anything for anyone that needed a helping hand and was a very loyal friend to many. Zach was hard working and was lovingly called Doc Jock. He is survived by his mother Grace, his brothers Jeremy (Wendy) of Clinton Township; Nathaniel of Bad Axe; Daniel (Cassandra) of Bad Axe. His sisters Michele Kibue (Patrick)of Bay City; Ashley Mazure (Michael)of Belleville; Loretta Mazure (Joshua) of Bad Axe; Lillian of Bad Axe; and his loyal dog, Sampson; his nieces and nephews Jayden, Christian, Aaron, Emily, Michael, Reese, his Godson Roman, and his Girlfriend Rachelle Bowers and her son Landon. He is also survived by his Godparents Pamela (Larry) Collings and Christopher (Lisa) Shepherd. He was preceded in death by his father Jerome, brother Joshua, and his Grandparents Roman and Loretta Jock; and Frank and Thressa Shepherd. Funeral Service for Zachery will be Monday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph of St. Hubert Parish in Rapson. Burial will take place at Rapson Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the MacAlpine Funeral home in Bad Axe, and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
