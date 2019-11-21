INDIANAPOLIS - Alma Doris Munroe, age 79, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Manorcare in Indianapolis. She was born to the late Gilbert and Della (Partin) Frazier on November 24, 1939 in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Alma grew up in Middlesboro and for the past 50 years lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She is survived by her loving children, Laurie Yurkovic of Florida and Allen Munroe of Indiana and one granddaughter, Jade Munroe. In addition to her parents, Alma is preceded in death by her son Steven.

No services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood Chapel.