SPEEDWELL — Anna Waunita (Billie Thomas) Welch, 91, originally from Caylor, Virginia passed away Tuesday, October 29. Born January 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William Oscar Thomas and Sallie Thomas Janeway. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Clay Welch, whom she married on July 14, 1946, son Joe Henry Welch, and great-grandson Tyler Nelson. She is survived by three sons: Jim (Linda) Welch, Mike (Jevonna) Welch, and Mont (Sharon) Welch all of Speedwell, TN. Eight grandchildren, Andy (Amy) Welch, Hugh (Stacey) Ray, Mandy Corum and friend Bryan Whited, Mickki (John) Nelson, Kendra (Brandon) Overton, Aundi (Steve) Ramsey, Katelin Welch, and Christina Welch. Thirteen great-grandchildren: Clayton (Destiny) Welch, Katey Corum, Steven Ray, Peyton Ray, Elijah Nelson, Josh Nelson, Addie Nelson, Zoey Nelson, Tristan Ramsey, Ava Ramsey, Kambry Overton, and Branson Overton, Kaylen Whited, with one great-great grandchild on the way. Brothers: Tommy Ray (Betty) Thomas, Bill (Jackie) Thomas, Brother-in-law Bill Alexander, Sister-in-laws: Betty Janeway, and Sandy Parks. Also preceding her in death were her siblings: Ruby Ely and Charles Janeway.

She was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church, and she was an excellent seamstress. She taught in the Claiborne County School System for many years as a substitute teacher, then after receiving her master's degree she taught at Powell Valley Elementary School for over 20 years.

Receiving of friends will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Mundy and Rev. Hugh Ray officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Red Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Andy Welch, Brandon Overton, Brian Whited, Steve Ramsey, Hugh Ray, Clayton Welch, Elijah Nelson, Josh Nelson, with honorary pallbearer being John Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Hill Cemetery fund in care of Jim Welch, 877 Red Hill Circle, Speedwell, Tennessee 37870.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Welch Family.

