Dr Alastair Walker was a great friend to me and my wife Judy for many years. We were both pastors in Spartanburg Baptist Association. He is responsible for helping me to grow in the Grace and Knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.



One of the many great experiences I shared with Alastair was a mission trip in California back in the late 1980s. On a Wednesday afternoon we went to Alcatraz Island with a tour group. I took a photo of him standing in the door of the cell that Al Capone stayed in. He made me promise to never show that to anyone. I have never mentioned that until now.



The memories I have of praying with him in his Upper Room at FBC Spartanburg are so powerful to recall. This I know, he is with Jesus Christ and God the Father. Thank you Alastair for making them so real.

Mark Arrington