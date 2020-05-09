Dr. Alastair C. Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alastair's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Alastair C. Walker was taken to his heavenly home by the Lord Jesus Christ after a lifetime of service to Him on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Paisley, Scotland on September 5, 1926, to Rev. James and Kathleen Fox Walker. He lived in South Africa during the early years of his life, became a Christian at the age of 16, and came to America at 20. He entered Northern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1946, and did graduate studies at Baylor University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
His first pastorate was at First Baptist Church of Middlesboro, KY. Then he served at McCalla Avenue Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN and First Baptist Church, Griffin, GA. In 1968, he was called to First Baptist Church in Spartanburg, SC and served as Senior Pastor there for 25 years. After retirement, he served 22 churches as Interim Pastor in Spartanburg, Greenville, and Union Counties. He also was honored by First Baptist Church in Spartanburg as Pastor Emeritus, and received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from Furman University and Charleston Southern University. He was the honored recipient of the Order of the Palmetto Award from the State of South Carolina. He served on the International Mission Board for 10 years, at the Baptist World Alliance, and as president of the SC Baptist Convention. He was also honored by Upward Sports with a plaque on September 15, 2014 as a member of Knights of the Round Table.
In 1950, he married Mary Virginia Carter of Valparaiso, IN, who lovingly and faithfully served with him for 48 years. He is survived by their 4 children: Kathleen Walker Anderson (Cary), Stephen Walker, David Walker (Julie), and Martha Walker Blackstone. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, David Walker, Michael Walker, Kyle Walker, Keith Walker, Joel Anderson, Virginia Blackstone, Mary Cameron Blackstone and Lydia Blackstone; 11 great-grandchildren, and his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Ian and Esther Walker of Asheville, NC.
He is survived by his second wife, Lou Ann Gibert Williams Walker, who has faithfully and lovingly served with him in ministry and in life. He is also survived by 3 step-daughters, Becky Lance (Ron), Lane Angell (Michael), and Ann Andon (Mark); and 6 step-grandchildren.
During a trip to India, Dr. Walker was touched by the hunger and devastation there. When he returned, he enlisted the aid of a devoted staff member, Rev. George Schrieffer, and together they created and launched the Rice Bowl Ministry. Rice Bowls were distributed to Baptist Churches throughout South Carolina and within a few years the organization raised over $30,000,000.00 to feed hungry men, women, and children in India and South Africa. He was humbly grateful for the success of this program, along with other programs he established.
While he was pastor in Middlesboro, KY, he became aware of the needs of many of the Baptist Churches in the mountain communities there. While in Spartanburg, he and his youth minister, Rev. Bobby Haley planned a ministry to reach out to the needs there. In 1969, they began sending youth groups to teach and help with Bible Schools in these mountain communities. The Kentucky Missions Ministry celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2019 and continues to grow.
During his ministry in Spartanburg, over 60 young men and women who made professions of faith went into full time Christian service, and he was so proud of them.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, by The Rev. Dr. Donald J. Wilton, The Rev. Bob Neely, and The Rev. Bill Adams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date pending the COVID-19 outcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Encouraging Word, c/o First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, PO Box 2110, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Rice Bowls Inc., 951 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family would like to thank Agape Hospice staff for their outstanding care, especially the loving service given by Eileen Doll, Diamond Cooper and Amanda Boyd, as well as for the loving care from the Comfort Keepers staff.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 7, 2020
Dr. Walker was a, kind and gentle man. He was such a blessing to many people. Prayers for the family.
Vicky Ammons
May 7, 2020
I will always remember his occasional singing when he preached. Something beautiful, something good, all my confusion, He understood... His rich singing and constant smile reflected a true love of Christ. Fair winds and following seas old friend.
Joe Spigner
May 6, 2020
Dr Alastair Walker was a great friend to me and my wife Judy for many years. We were both pastors in Spartanburg Baptist Association. He is responsible for helping me to grow in the Grace and Knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.

One of the many great experiences I shared with Alastair was a mission trip in California back in the late 1980s. On a Wednesday afternoon we went to Alcatraz Island with a tour group. I took a photo of him standing in the door of the cell that Al Capone stayed in. He made me promise to never show that to anyone. I have never mentioned that until now.

The memories I have of praying with him in his Upper Room at FBC Spartanburg are so powerful to recall. This I know, he is with Jesus Christ and God the Father. Thank you Alastair for making them so real.
Mark Arrington
May 6, 2020
I thank God for Dr. Walker, his teachings, encouragement and the example he set for me as a young man. The impact he made is humbling.
Dr. Walker, "May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Ashley Fly
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved