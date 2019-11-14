CUMBERLAND GAP - Alma Faye Jackson, age 63 of Cumberland Gap, TN was born September 22, 1956 and passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her father; Al Thomas Bruce, and son; James Anthony "Andy" Barnett.

She is survived by her mother; Patricia Ann Bruce, daughter; Ann Epperson, stepsons; Cecil Hoskins and Johnny Hoskins, grandchildren; Bradley Tyler Epperson, Brittany Paige Daniels and husband Jake, Cheyenne Barnett, Brandon Barnett, Bianca Hoskins, Julius Hoskins and Alex Hoskins, brothers; Al V. Bruce and Mark Bruce, sisters; Angela Helton and husband Henry, and Rhonda Laws, friend; John Hoskins, and very special friends; Darlene Harrison and Lisa Hatfield. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel wit the Rev. Bobby Partin officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Bobby Partin and family. Graveside services will be conducted Sunday at 2PM in the Cottrell-Johnson Cemetery in Cumberland Gap.

Pallbearers: Mark Bruce, Al Bruce, Todd Helton, Billy Harrison, Chris Gulley

Honorary Pallbearers: Clifford Harrison, Kippy Harrison, Bradley Epperson and Bub Helton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expense.

