Alma Jean Bailey

Obituary
BLOOMFIELD — Mrs. Alma Jean Bailey, age 79, of Bloomfield returned to her Heavenly Father on December 21, 2019. Mrs. Bailey was born on May 9, 1940 in Adair County, Ky. She was a beloved wife and mother. Mrs. Bailey was a former member of the Zoneton Chapter #576 Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Sophie Janes; brother, Avin Janes; sister, Geneva Brown and son-in-law, Vince Peluso.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 61 years, Amos Bailey; daughters, Gale Peluso, Sherry Bailey, Cher Bailey; brother, Kenneth Janes; nephew, Larry Brown and niece, Sharon Garmin.

Friends may pay their respects on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 1 pm EST/ 12pm CST until 6:30 pm EST/5:30 pm CST at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road).

Funeral service will be held at 6:30 pm EST on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the chapel of the funeral home. Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2 pm EST in Bailey Family Cemetery in Ewing, VA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be given to the Bailey family c/o Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
