MIDDLESBORO - Alta Mae Hoskins of Middlesboro, KY peacefully entered her heavenly home and new body created for her by our heavenly father on December 4th, 2019 at Saint Joseph hospital of London, KY. Mae Mae (her name that she suddenly informed us one day a few years ago saying, "my name is Mae Mae") was born in Middlesboro, KY on February 21, 1942 to the late Rev. William McKinley and Elsie Hoskins. She was of the Pentecostal faith and loved going to church at The Church of The First Born in Middlesboro, KY. She thoroughly enjoyed and loved her church family.

Although Mae Mae might have been diagnosed with a mental development issue as a child her brain to stop developing mentally at an age somewhere between 5 – 10 years old, her teachings to each one of us about how we should and need to treat other people were far more developed than anyone. She treated each person the same no matter who you were or what you may have done. The power of just feeling someone who placed no judgement upon you give you the biggest hug and say, "I love you" is one of the greatest feelings and truly Christlike. That is exactly what Mae did for everyone she met even if it was meeting someone for the first time. With her patience, kind heart and gigantic smile she unknowingly taught anyone that grew up around her or that was around her for any amount of time how it truly feels to be loved no matter what. Spending time around Mae Mae was lessons learned that can never be bought or taught in any school. God saw that she had fulfilled her purpose here on earth by showing us what being Christlike is all about.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev William McKinley and Elsie Hoskins; sister, Irene Williams (who became her caregiver and who she started calling mom after the passing of her mother); brothers: Robert Hoskins and Ralph Hoskins.

She is survived by her brothers: Dorcie (Carol) Hoskins of Dayton OH, Odell Hoskins of Middlesboro KY, Wallace Hoskins of Middlesboro KY; sister-in-law, Wanda Hoskins of Detroit MI; her special friend that became her sister-in-law, Margie Sexton of Middlesboro KY; a very special niece, Darlene Redmond (who took over the role of being her caregiver in 2001 after the passing her sister, Irene. Darlene, who wouldn't have it any other way, gave all she had to make sure Mae had everything she needed, wanted, or even if she thought Mae would enjoy something Darlene would go out of her way to make sure it happened for Mae. After taking on this role it didn't take long before Mae was calling her "mom". Because of Darlene, Mae neither needed or wanted for anything and was cared for like no one else could have done.), assisting Darlene with her care were her nephew, Leonard Williams of Middlesboro KY, niece, Vickie (Ronnie) Baker of Middlesboro KY, and niece, Brenda Barnett of Knoxville TN. She was so very loved by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins (some who she would consider her own kids as she helped raise and teach life lessons to a good majority of them by playing games outside or inside for many hours filling her heart with joy because she had so much love for babies and kids). She made so many friends over her lifetime by never meeting a stranger. Rest assured that without doubt, if she told you she loved you, she truly did.

The family will receive friends at Shumate Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:30 provided by Rev. David King of Shiloh Church of Middlesboro KY. Graveside services will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

