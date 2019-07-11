ROSE HILL - Amanda Renee Wilder-James, age 31 passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center July 9, 2019. Amanda was born on July 28, 1987 to her parents Danny and Virginia Wilder. Amanda is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harrison and Cora Wilder of Rose Hill, VA and her maternal grandfather Lloyd Yeckle Buttery of Mooresburg, TN.

She is survived by her loving parents Danny and Virginia Wilder of Rose Hill; precious daughter Savannah Grace James; dedicated brother D.J. (and his wife Jessica) Wilder; special nephews, Daniel, Mason and Levi Wilder; Maternal grandmother Martha Hornsby of Rose Hill, VA; A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

Amanda was full of life, wit, and personality despite her physical condition and became an inspiration to all who met her. She loved to attend church services and was a member of the Praise & Worship Center where her Dad pastors. Amanda was also an avid Elvis Presley fan, collected Thomas Kincaid paintings, and loved to travel to Pigeon Forge.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening, July 12 from 4 until 8:00 pm in the Praise & Worship Center in Rose Hill. Services will follow with Rev. Rodney Hensley and Rev. Jerry Ingle officiating. Committal graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday morning, July 13 in the Lee Family Cemetery in Rose Hill. Those that wish to go in procession to the graveside are asked to assemble at the church by 10:00 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. To view obituary and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.