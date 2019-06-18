DAVISBURG - Ancil Lee, 72, of Davisburg passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, in Knoxville. He was born in Davisburg on February 25, 1947 a son of the late General and Geneva Cox Lee. He was a member of New Vine Missionary Baptist Church and had retired from General Motors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Macayla Vaughn; sister, Miranda Helton and brothers, General Lee, Jr, Waylon Lee and Boyd Lee.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Helen Tindall Lee; son and his wife, Robert Daniel and Janel Lee; daughter, Tonya Rebecca Lee; grandchildren, Chelsey and Andy Vaughn, Robert Lee, Rebecca Lee and Matt Hubbard (a very special friend to Ancil), and Elizabeth Lee and Dustin Nichols; great-grandchildren, Madicyn Vaughn, Jaxsen Vaughn, Maddex Vaughn, Kaylee Vaughn and Anzlee Hubbard; sisters, Georgia Lowe, Nancy Shelley and his twin-sister, Gail Lee, special pets, Pup Pup and Lily and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday at New Vine Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dana Akins. Music will be by Violet Miracle, Janice Partin and New Vine Church Choir. Burial will be at the R.B. Lee Cemetery at Davisburg. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Lowe, Kevin Smith, Matt Hubbard and Richard Fox. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey Lowe, Kevin Smith, Matt Hubbard and Richard Fox.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, Pineville and on Saturday from 12:30 PM until the funeral hour at New Vine Missionary Baptist Church.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Lee Family.