MIDDLESBORO - ANTIONETTE CHRISTINE JOHNSON TURNER (also known as "Chick" and "Toni") went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at home in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

She was born June 9, 1969 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Ashley Johnson, Jr. and Mary Whisenant Johnson. Antionette was a member of White Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church of Middlesboro where she was a very "Faithful Doorkeeper". As an usher, she was the first person at every worship service – opening the church doors, turning on the lights, preparing the air or heat, and greeting every worshipper. Also, Antionette was a consecrated Deaconess assisting the Pastor with Holy Communion every First Sunday and on other special occasions. She always wanted to know what time she needed to be at church and what did she need to do to be of assistance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Ashley "Nikki" Johnson Rainey, a beloved niece, Felicia Hall, and a beloved aunt, Myra Hall,

Survivors include her children: Latasha S. Johnson Brown and Christopher E. Collett; daughter-in-law, Whitney Collett; her sisters and brother: Buffy S. Dunnaville, Gabrielle (Radonda) Hopson and Christopher (Tibitha) Dunnaville; her maternal aunt and uncles: Frances Rogers, Robert Whisenant and Chico Whisenant; her paternal aunts and uncles: Mildred Gilbert, Susie Hall, Alvenia Hall, Lela Hall, Connie Caldwell, Franklin D. Johnson and Arthur (Teresa) Stewart; her grandchildren: Zora Johnson, Aaliyah Brooks, and Robbie Brown; stepmother: Romell Johnson; her special cousins: Lisa Patterson, Rene Holmes, Michelle Hall, Glenna Hall & Mariah Hall; her best friends: Angel Ferguson, Patricia Kyle, Ginger Carroll, Paul & Christine Hunter, Danny & Patty Smith, Petie & Liz Gilbert, Donnie Drake & Brittney Shown; and a great host of other friends and other family members.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Creech Funeral Home, Middlesboro. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with her sister, Prophetess Gabrielle Johnson Hopson, delivering the Eulogy.

