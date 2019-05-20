CLAIRFIELD - Arlene Teague Davis, age 73, of Clairfield, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pineville, KY. She was born on December 14, 1945 in Valley Creek, TN, the daughter of the Late James (Jimmy) Teague and Leona Hamblin Teague. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and a devout Christian and member of Tracy Branch Missionary Baptist Church. She will be missed by those who love her, but she suffers no more and is forever home with our Lord and Savior.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her Brothers, Dewy Lee Teague, Lonnie Teague, and Larry (Alma) Teague; Sisters, Lorene Teague, Carolyn Teague and the father of her children Larry Marcum.

She is survived by the following members of her family: Her loving husband, Charles "Big Boy" Davis; Children, James (Jeanetta) Marcum, Robin (Teddy) Freeman, Kristi (Hillary) Maiden and Michael Marcum; Grandchildren, Brittany (Brandon) Wilder, Tiffany (DeWayne) Wilder, Tyler (Hillary) Marcum, Jessica Freeman, Casey Freeman, Ryan Marcum, Harley Marcum, Kaitlyn Green, Autumn Green and Maci Maiden; Great-Grandchildren, Kyleigh Wilder, Kole Wilder and baby Wilder on the way; Sister, Helen (Roger) Russell and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family sends a special thank you to the nurses, CNA's and all the staff at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, for all they did for Arlene while she was in their care.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 22, with the Funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m., with Rev. Terry King presiding, at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be her Grandsons.

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, at the Rodgerton Cemetery in Clairfield, TN, for the graveside service.

