HARROGATE — Barbara Ann Lockard, 72, passed away peacefully at Tristate Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, TN on Tuesday October 28th, 2019.

Barbara was born in Pineville, KY on October 17th 1947 and was a Bell County resident until moving to TRC in 2018. She graduated from Lone Jack High School & Collins School of Cosmetology. She was a faithful member of Hosman Baptist Church & served as Sunday School secretary for several years.

She loved anything sports related. She was a devoted fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. For many years she could be found cheering on her beloved Bell County Bobcats every Friday night on the 50 yard line or courtside - home or away, rain or shine.

Barbara was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt & friend. Her generousness of spirit & kindness of heart will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Reynold & Ethel (Laws) Lockard.

She is survived by her sister Brenda (Bill) Helton of Fourmile, KY; her niece Melissa (Shane) Abernathy of Smyrna, GA; and a host of extended family & dear friends.

Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne Walters, Billy Wayne Cinnamon, Elmer Jeffers, John Kent McGaffee, Lonnie Rickett, Wayne Bennett, and Gary Bennett.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Lohe & all the staff at the Pineville Dialysis Center for their years of hard work & excellent care on Barbara's behalf.

Visitation will be held on Friday November 1st, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Hosman Baptist Church in Fourmile, KY. The memorial service will be held immediately afterwards at 7:30 & will be officiated by Barbara's brother-in-law Dr. William Helton.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center is honored to serve the Lockard Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.