STONEY FORK — Bertha Ellis Caldwell, 80 of Stoney Fork, KY passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. She was born June 3, 1939 in Stoney Fork, KY to the late Jessie and Goldie Helton Cox. Bertha was a Holiness believer and Christian for 58 years and had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers, John L. Cox, Dan Cox and Jessie "Jet" Cox; sisters, Phornia Saylor, Nellie Brock and Marie Caldwell; granddaughter, Tina Ellis Saylor.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years and 6 months, Sol Caldwell; children, Stella (Tony) Wilder, Kale (Laura) Caldwell, Ella Mae (Steve) North, Sue (Gary) Mason, Sol Jr. Caldwell, Terry Dewayne (Tonya) Caldwell and Iva Brock; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved and cherished dearly along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A special thank you to the Blue Grass Hospice and Amedisys Home HealthCare and special care giver, her daughter, Stella Wilder.

Services will be Friday, December 27 at 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Asher, Rev. Morris Mullins and Rev. Kenneth Saylor. Music will be provided by Fred Sloan and friends. Burial will follow in the Caldwell-Wilder Cemetery in Stoney Fork. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kevin Caldwell, Joseph Caldwell, Jathan Caldwell, Jeremy Caldwell, Ryan Caldwell, Michael Holbrook, Chris Mason, Cody Abner, Janson Conley and Dylan Yankee.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center Pineville, which is honored to serve the Caldwell Family.