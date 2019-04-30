MARION - Betty Lou Foshee, 69, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, on September 29, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Matt and Mildred (Carver) Wilson.

On July 22, 1985, Betty married her husband, Robert L. Foshee. Throughout her life, she worked at RCA for 21 years, the laundry room at Emily Flynn Home, and at General Tire. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star (OES) for over 40 years, as well as a member of Lydia Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking in addition to collecting dolls and jewelry.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Derrick Phillips, Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Madison Dotterweich, Jonesboro; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald (Lona) Wilson.

The family will receive visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.

A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Marcus Combs officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be directed to , 115 W. Washington St., Ste. 1180-S, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Online condolences may be made at www.nswcares.com.