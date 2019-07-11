MIDDLESBORO - Betty Jo Stanley Cobb Hensley, stepped into heaven during the early morning hours of Monday, July 8, 2019. Betty, a life long resident of Middlesboro, KY, is the daughter of the late Ray and Leah Stanley. Her first husband, Mitchell Cobb, sister Cora Lee Branscome, and aunt Jean Snavely, preceded her in death.

Betty devoted her life to her family and to her church. Hard working, loving, capable, Betty could tackle any task, quote many scriptures, cook any recipe, overcome any challenge. She had unlimited energy, knowledge and enthusiasm. Friends talk about her cooking skills, her unwavering friendship and her gentle southern manners. Her children and grandchildren simply thought no one on earth was as kind and thoughtful, helpful and understanding as their Mom/Mimi.

Betty was a member of the Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Her ministry with the church included Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, shut-in encourager, and chief cook. Along with her church family, Betty organized many epic homecoming meals, football team dinners, appreciation and birthday celebrations and bereavement dinners. Betty's delicious meals are legend at the church and around the family dinner table. She was happiest when she was serving others.

Left to grieve is husband, Joe Hensley, four daughters, Elaine and husband Steve Ashby of Atlanta, GA; Debbie and husband Roger Speck of Front Royal, VA; Teresa and husband Steve Brooks of Harrogate, TN; and Sharon Cobb and fiancé David Harrelson of Atlanta, GA. Sister Bobbie Rae and husband Robert Renner of Middlesboro.

Grandchildren, Brian Brooks and fiancé Michelle Buckner, Harrogate, TN; Kevin and wife Dallas Brooks, Johnson City, TN; Steven Brooks, Tazewell, TN, Leah and husband Zach Queen, Stanton, VA; Levi and wife Brandi Cobb, Atlanta, GA, Grace Woltermann, Atlanta, GA. Great-granddaughters, Genevieve and Rayna Queen, Stanton, VA.

The grandchildren will honor their beloved Mimi as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Creech Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Green officiating. Graveside services will follow in Green Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church and Hospice of the Bluegrass – Bell/Harlan Co office, 2972 US HWY 25E, Barbourville, KY 40906

Online condolences and register book are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.