RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — Betty Leona Maness, aged 80, of Rutledge, TN, formerly of Newport News, VA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020.

She was born to Nat and Delia (Long) Eldridge on August 30, 1939 in Lee County, VA. She proudly served her country through Civil Service for 34 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Ruby Eldridge, and her loving husband of 59 years, Landon Maness.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie (Criss Ann) Maness, daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Hartman; grandchildren, Yasmin (Stephanie) Ramos, Travis (Diana) Ramos, Lance (Aomie) Rogers, Dax Maness, Landie and Anna Maness. Great-grandchildren, Adrien Ramos, Siam and Lanna Rogers. Brother, Arthur (Jeanie) Eldridge, and sister, Ruth Chadwell, and several others who were blessed to call her family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5 until 7:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Charles Long officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Maness family.