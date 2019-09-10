PINEVILLE — Betty Lou Taylor, 72, of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Kettle Island, KY on July 24, 1947 a daughter of the late Raymond Arthur and Thelma Mae Howard Widener. She was a member of First Apostolic Church of Middlesboro and had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Dillion Collett; brothers and sister, Doyal Widener, James Widener and Glenda Simpson; son-in-law, Julius Williams; nieces Judy Faye Howard and Sherrie Widener; nephew, Doyal Widener, Jr.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Widener and brother-in-law, Marshall Bain.

Survivors include her children, Carolyn Williams, Donnie (Dana) Grubbs, Raymond (Kristy) Collett and Lisa (David) Flanary; devoted fur-child and best friend, J.J.; grandchildren, Kevin Williams, Tanisha Williams, Daniel Grubbs, Michael Grubbs, Joshua Grubbs, Audrie Collett, Hannah Collett, Kimberly Silcox and Dashanna Flanary; great-grandchildren, Finnley Williams, Olive Grubbs, Jackson Grubbs, Annabelle Grubbs and Matthew Cloud ll; brothers and sisters, Dora Akers, Laura Emery and Suzanna Bain and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be Thursday, September 12 at 4:00 P.M. at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Charles Bush officiating. Burial will be in the Pineville Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12 from 2:00 P.M. to the funeral hour at 4:00P.M. at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the family of Betty Taylor. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at arnettsteele.com.