Betty Lyons

Bowling Green - Betty Alexander Harl Lyons, 92, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Magnolia Village.

The Middlesboro, Kentucky native was a daughter of the late Dorsey Raymond Alexander and Eva Margaret Stanley Alexander. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Alfred Harl, Sr. and Harry D. Lyons; her daughter in law, Anita Cabading Harl; a grandson, Erik James Harl.

She was a graduate of Middlesboro High school where she was in the National Honor Society, the Middlesboro High School marching band and the orchestra. She was also a member of the Public Speaking Club, Latin Club and Girls Reserve. She was voted "Prettiest Girl" by the senior class of 1943. She was also a graduate of the Falls Business College. Mrs. Lyons was a Sunday School teacher at the First Baptist Church and Burton Memorial Baptist Church where she was a member. She worked along side her husband, James A. Harl, Sr., in the family business, the Bowling Green Bus Terminal.

Survivors include her son, James A. Harl, Jr. (Reneé Foshee Harl); her daughter, Eva Jane Harl Tabb (James Alvin Tabb, II); one brother, Jessee Stanley Alexander, Sr. (Mildred Taylor Alexander) five grandchildren, Amanda Tabb Peyton, Christopher Marcos Harl, Leighann Tabb Furlan, Alexandra Harl Williams and Elissa Reneé Bullard; four great grandchildren, Anna Claire Harl and Eli Christopher Harl, Magnolia May Williams and Emmy Elizabeth Furlan; niece, Kathleen Alexander Cox and nephew, Jessee Stanley Alexander, Jr.

Graveside Services are scheduled for 3:30 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Belmont Cemetery in Allensville, Kentucky.

