PINEVILLE - Beverly Ann Brummett Jones, 61, Pineville passed away on October 6, 2019 at the Pineville Community Health Center. She was born in Pineville on August 8, 1958 a daughter of the late James Edward and Goldie Defevers Brummett. She believed in the Baptist Faith and had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Brummett and two sisters, Sherrell Williams and Janice Sue Price.

Survivors include her husband, David Jones; daughter, Rebecca Taylor and husband, Jay; son David Wayne Jones and wife, Angie; grandchildren, Keaton Chase Taylor, Dylan Wayne Jones, Dalton Jones and Kirsten Taylor; brother, Billy Ray Brummett and wife, Roma and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Mr. Jay Steele. Burial will be in Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be Keaton Taylor, Jay Taylor, Dylan Jones and family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the family of Beverly Jones.