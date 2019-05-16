ARJAY - Bill Henderson, 78, of Arjay, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Fort Sanders Medical Center, Knoxville. He was born in Pineville on December 4, 1940, a son of the late Drew and Bessie Madon Henderson. Bill had been a restaurant owner with Dottie Henderson and had been a Biology Professor at Eastern Kentucky University. He worked at Pineville Community Hospital for 33 years as a Lab Tech. Bill valued hard work, education, family and friends and he was greatly loved by so many.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Faye Henderson.

Survivors include his children, Tony Drew and Angel Henderson, Amy and Gary Walters and Kimberly D. Henderson, grandchildren, Kevin Walters, Zadie Beth Henderson and Ezekiel Drew Henderson, sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine "Geri" and Jim Anderson; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Jackie Henderson, a very beloved and special dog, Sheba and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 3:00 PM Saturday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Fuson Chapel Cemetery, Little Clear Creek. Pallbearers will be Terry Henderson, Jim Anderson, Drew Anderson, Mark Anderson and Nixon Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Ezekiel Drew Henderson and Wayne Mason.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Henderson Family.